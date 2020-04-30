Met Gala By the Numbers: $30,000 Tickets, 55-Pound Gowns and More

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to attend the Met Gala? Or how many hours it takes a designer to create a gown for a celebrity to wear on fashion's biggest night?

While the 2020 Met Gala may have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, we're still here to bring you all of the insider info about the event leading up to the First Monday of May, when E!'s The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments special airs at 11 p.m.

We're breaking down the Met Gala by the shocking numbers, spilling secrets about just how much it costs to attend the event, how many people are allowed to attend and the surprising age limit that was put into place in recent years.

Plus, we looked into just how long it takes the stars to get ready leading up to the moment they walk the Met's iconic stairs and how many likes the event's most infamous selfie generated...