Watch Meghan Markle Surprise a Smart Works Client Before Her Job Interview

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present new challenges, Meghan Markle is doing her part to support and uplift.

While social distancing protocols remain in place and people are being kept physically apart for the time being, the Duchess of Sussex is still maintaining digital connections to the organizations she holds dear. As the patron of Smart Works, the royal virtually met with a client from the U.K. charity, which works to provide interview clothing and training for unemployed women, ahead of her internship interview.

"On the 27th March we were honored that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement," Smart Works announced on Wednesday. The organization also shared a clip of Markle's encouraging video chat with the grateful client.

"I think you're gonna be fantastic," Markle assured her. "It's just so exciting...I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you."