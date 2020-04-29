See Kate Hudson React to Ex Alex Rodriguez’s Interview With Her Brother Oliver

Awkward!

On Tuesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kate Hudson got to share her feelings on her brother Oliver Hudson's recent interview with her ex Alex Rodriguez on his podcast Daddy Issues. During their virtual visit with host Andy Cohen, the Almost Famous star revealed that her older brother didn't even give her heads up that he'd be sitting down with the former MLB star.

"You didn't even say, like, ‘Hey, like, look, I'm thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Is that cool?'" Kate said, to which Oliver responded, "I don't want to get a ‘no.'"

As for how it was to connect with Kate's former love, the Splitting Up Together star said that he kept things professional and didn't mention their relationship. "I made a point to not bring that up," he continued. "I just made a decision: I'm not gonna talk about their relationship, you know?"

Fans will recall that Kate and Alex sparked romance rumors back in 2008 and quickly became a fan-favorite couple. After cheering the famous New York Yankees player on at his games and packing on the PDA, the duo called in quits seven months later.