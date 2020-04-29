Meet Hugh Dancy's Caleb Garlin, the World's Worst (Or Best?) Spy on The Good Fight

There's a new spy in the midst at Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart—and he's not exactly keeping his identity secret.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of The Good Fight's April 30 episode, "The Gang Gets a Call From HR," Marissa (Sarah Steele) meets Caleb Garlin, played by new recurring guest star Hugh Dancy. Caleb's an associate from STR Laurie, the new mega firm that acquired Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart. It's not a typical introduction, unless you're talking about The Good Fight.

"Hard at work?" Marissa asks him.

"This may look easy, but it's not. You try peeling a rutabaga," Caleb tells her, never straying too long from his computer game.