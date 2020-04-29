Tiffany Haddish Taking Her Zoom Meeting to the Bathroom Is Your Quarantine Nightmare

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 6:19 AM
Tiffany Haddish accidentally made this quarantine nightmare a reality.
While non-essential workers continue to work from home for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic, virtual meetings have become a quarantine staple for employees everywhere. However, potential hazards to such video chats have emerged, including unknowingly not being on mute, or worse, being visible on camera when you don't know it.
The latter was the case for the Hollywood funny lady who, as Ellen DeGeneres brought up during their Ellen-at-Home interview, had to use the bathroom during a Zoom video meeting. Haddish mistakenly thought only the person who was speaking at the time could be seen.
"I was like I ain't gonna say nothing and I gotta use the restroom," she explained. "I didn't want to leave the meeting either, so I took the phone with me because I didn't know you could scroll over and everybody could see everybody. I didn't know."
It was only until someone pointed out to Haddish that they could see her in the bathroom that she realized how Zoom worked. Cringe!
Fortunately, the comedian could look on the bright side.
"Needless to say, I sold that show," she announced.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?