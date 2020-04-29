A New Disney Family Singalong Is Coming Mother's Day on ABC

Disney wants to give you a reason to sing the mothers in your life. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II is coming to ABC on Sunday, May 10. Once again, Ryan Seacrest returns to host the special.

Roughly 13 million people tuned in for the first special which aired on Thursday, April 16. Celebrity guests and performers will be announced at a later date. Participants in the first special included Ariana Grande, Zac Efron, Beyoncé, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Amber Riley, Kristin Chenoweth, John Stamos, Donny Osmond, Tori Kelly and Vanessa Hudgens. Once again, the on-screen animated Mickey Mouse guide will return to guide viewers at home along with the lyrics.