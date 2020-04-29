Chris Cuomo's Wife "Feeling Well Again" 2 Weeks After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Cristina Cuomo is giving an update on her health amid her recovery from Coronavirus.

It was two weeks ago that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo shared that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, amid his own recovery from the virus.

"Families all across the state and the country are experiencing... its very fair for a family to be one and done," Chris shared in mid-April. "Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

Last week, Cristina took to Instagram to share an update with her followers, while also revealing that the couple's 14-year-old son Mario is battling Coronavirus as well.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina wrote in her message.