The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are Officially Dating

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are finally a couple.

After quarantining together for nearly a month, the former Bachelor and practicing lawyer are "fully dating," according to Us Weekly. The outlet reports that the two reality stars are hesitant to share the news with their friends and family, but there is no denying they're a couple.

The outlet adds that Kelley wants to keep their relationship status a secret since they received a lot of backlash when they were first spotted canoodling in Chicago last month. "She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn't want to be criticized all over the internet," their source shared.

People magazine also confirmed the news of their blossoming romance.

Now that the cat's out of the bag, many fans believe it's not long until Kelley and Pete share the news themselves.