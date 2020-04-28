Kristin Cavallari Was "Blindsided" By Jay Cutler's Claims in Divorce Filing

Kristin Cavallari is still reeling after husband Jay Cutler"blindsided" her with his sudden divorce filing.

While the reality star knew "that their marriage has been over" for some time now, sources say Kristin didn't know he was going to file for divorce last week. One source shares, "She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger."

In addition, multiple sources claim that prior to his filing they agreed to split custody of their three children 50/50, something that Jay didn't specify in his filing. Instead, he stated he is "the available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children."

A second source reveals Cavallari was "caught off guard" by Cutler's claim that he was the "primary caregiver," which triggered a swift response from the Uncommon James owner. "His filing was basically trying to take her out of the equation so she had to respond strongly. She's not going to be taken out of the equation when it comes to her children," the source explains.