Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant: Revisit Her and Zayn Malik's Love Story in Their Own Words

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are embarking on a new chapter in their lives together.

For the past four years, the pair has dated on and off, and though it may have seemed that there was no happily ever after in the cards for them at some points, fate said otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, multiple outlets confirmed the model is expecting her first child with the One Directionsinger.

The parents-to-be have yet to share the big news themselves, but the duo are known to be tightlipped about the inner workings of their relationship.

Sure, in the early days of their romance, the two were more than happy to share their love and admiration for one another, as one does in the blissful beginning. But as years progressed the model and singer grew more serious about their relationship, instead teasing the path they hope their relationship takes.

Now, with a baby on the way, it seems only fitting to look back on their lovey-dovey quotes about the future they plan to have together.