Amber Portwood's New Boyfriend Makes His Teen Mom Debut

Amber Portwood's new man is ready for his close-up.

Less than four months after E! News confirmed the MTV star had moved on from ex Andrew Glennon, Teen Mom OG viewers finally got to meet Amber's new special someone.

On tonight's episode, Dimitri Garcia made his TV debut and Amber couldn't be happier.

"Dimitri is from Belgium. He's 39 so he's 10 years older than me. But he's a very handsome man. I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other this month," Amber shared with her producer. "[He] was super chill compared to what was coming at me. I had other guys trying to talk to me. He was the only one that never brought up d--k pics and things like that."

After Amber shared a photo of her new guy for the cameras, the couple Facetimed before Dimitri's flight to the states.