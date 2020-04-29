E!'s Daily Pop Is Returning to TV Weekdays Starting Monday!

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 7:00 AM

Daily Pop, Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart, Carissa Culiner

Kylie Gayer

Listen up, Daily Pop fans.

Why? Well, because E!'s popular, daytime chat show is returning to TV on Monday, May 4 at 12:30 p.m. In typical Daily Pop fashion, the popular E! show will provide current pop culture commentary and celebrity interviews with hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and The Rundown's Erin Lim.

Not to mention, during these unusual self-isolating times, the show will be a much-needed break from our daily stresses. Next week, Daily Pop will have on Met Gala veteran and actress Laverne Cox to dish about Fashion's biggest night on Monday (when the 2020 event was originally scheduled to take place).

Also, keep your eyes peeled for an all-new segment, "Dear Daily Pop," which will feature self-isolation love advice and more for our viewers.

As E! readers surely know, Daily Pop—which airs every weekday at 12:30 p.m.—went on a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, co-hosts Morgan, Justin and Carissa Culiner (who is now on maternity leave) have stayed connected with viewers by hosting a digital version of their popular show.

Read

LOL! Tim Gunn Declares He & Heidi Klum Are "the Oddest Couple in Fashion"

Through YouTube Live and Instagram Live, the E! personalities were able to catch up with your favorite celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Meghan Trainor, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and so many others!

In fact, Justin's interview with Joe Exotic's producer Rick Kirkham (of Netflix's Tiger King fame) left us with dropped jaws and eager for more details. Digital Daily Pop also tackled everything from Khloe Kardashian's egg freezing plan to Britney Spears dancing to ex Justin Timberlake's music!

Thus, we're excited to see what Morgan, Justin and Erin have in store for us on Monday and the weekdays following.

Do you have a favorite Daily Pop moment? Be sure to let us know!

