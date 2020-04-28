Sarah Michelle Gellar Dyed Her Hair Pink as a ''New and Creative Way'' to Embarrass Her Kids

Sarah Michelle Gellar isn't letting quarantine stop her from "embarrassing" her kids—a mom's gotta do what a mom's gotta do.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Cruel Intentions actress shared her new hair transformation.

"Well because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," the actress said in a video posted on social media, showing off her new pink hair. "Quaran-color."

"#RoseAllDay," she captioned her video. "Or until it fades out."

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress isn't the first celebrity to change up her hairstyle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend and in the past few weeks, Ryan Reynolds showed off his growing locks, Pauly D showed off his "quarantine beard," Armie Hammerstarted rocking a mohawk and horshoe mustache, while stars like Hilary Duffopted for a completely different hair color like Gellar.