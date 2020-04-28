5 Sephora Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

by Carly Milne | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 2:00 PM
Oh Sephora, how do we love thee? We could count the ways, but it would take us forever!
Instead, we decided to round up the five products we're obsessing over this week. We covered some makeup bases, with some bold lips to make an impact during your next Zoom meeting, and a little bit of brows to balance them out. And of course, you can't neglect your skin!
So join us in our obsession, and shop our picks below!
If you're not familiar with Melt Cosmetics, get ready to fall in love. With unique color stories, high-performance essentials and everything you need from blush to eyeshadow to lipsticks, they'll become your new go-to. We love their liquid lipstick 'cause it's highly pigmented, lightweight, long-lasting and non-drying. But it's also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. Grab it in this bold orange to honor the changing seasons.
You had to know that when Rihanna's Fenty Beauty announced they were launching a cheek product, it was going to be An Event. And true to form, the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush has already become a fan favorite. It's super lightweight, non-greasy, vegan and cruelty free, imparting a subtle wash of color on your cheeks that'll last all day long. We love Cool Berry, a soft mauve with a hint of shimmer.
Milk Makeup is another one of those brands that we love for a million reasons, most importantly because their makeup is free of a ton of junk and is vegan, cruelty free and gluten free. This triple-tipped brow pen is their latest offering, made with hemp-derived cannabis seed oil, sunflower oil, and aloe to hydrate and condition your brows. It also features an angled triple-tipped applicator to make it easier for you to fill 'em in for a more natural look (but it's buildable if you want to look like Guy Smiley).
Have you tried Ren's amazing skincare line yet? Do yourself a favor and dive in, 'cause everything they have to offer is fantastic. All their formulations are free of a ton of bad ingredients, potential irritants, sulfate detergents, silicones and more, plus they're vegan, cruelty free and gluten free. Try their new Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream to soothe your skin and save it from dryness, redness and irritation, while also combatting chronic discomfort and sensitivity to make it glow and keep it looking young.
Hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and free of sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes and so much more, this eye cream was made to combat all the signs of aging and keep your peepers looking pretty. Its ingredients include a Kinetin+ Complex, which has been clinically shown to minimize the signs of skin aging, ceramides and lipids to relieve dry skin and reduce moisture loss, and a Palmitoyl Tripeptide Complex, which helps soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
