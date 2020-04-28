Social Distance Anthology Series From Orange Is the New Black Team Coming to Netflix

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 12:28 PM
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
From the team that brought you Orange Is the New Black comes Social Distance, the first series in the time of the coronavirus. The Netflix anthology series will feature remote production, from cast and director to showrunner and editors.
Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham and Blake McCormick serve as executive producers on the series.
"Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance," the team said in a statement. "We've been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through—the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.
"We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Writers never physically meet during the writing process.
"Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talent remotes. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs production from her living room. The cast not one acts, but also films themselves at home.
"The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tale and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another," executive producers Kohan, Herrmann, Weisman Graham and McCormick said in a statement.
A cast list, premiere date nor specific story details were not immediately released.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?