TV's Top Leading Lady 2020: Vote in the Final 4

It's Tuesday, and you know what that has come to mean: it's time to vote in the next round of TV's Top Leading Lady!

After one of the fiercest rounds we may have ever had in this competition, we have arrived at the final four. There was only one match up that was separated by more than 1% in the final count, and even that round was only separated by about 10%! You cast hundreds of thousands of votes to help your favorite actress make it to the next round, and your efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Here's how the Elite 8 shook out:

Unstoppable's Barbara Lopez received 241,090 votes, beating Sanditon star Rose Williams' 238,118 votes. Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano got 34,353 votes to Outlander star Caitriona Balfe's 27,265. The 100's Eliza Taylor won with 165,979 votes to Anne With an E star Amybeth McNulty's 163,469, and Supergirl's Katie McGrath got 32,493 to Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards' 32,345.