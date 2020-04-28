The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller Drops Another Major Hint About Those Chris Soules Romance Rumors

Victoria Fuller is continuing to fuel those Chris Soules romance rumors.

The Bachelor alumna had fans buzzing on Monday after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram and listed the location as Arlington, Iowa, which is where Soules lives.

"Farm life," she captioned the snapshot.

This wasn't the first time Fuller had hinted she was hanging out with the season 19 star. Last week, the medical sales representative posted a picture of the sun rising over a field. Social media sleuths then noticed that the farmer shared similar footage of a field being plowed in the morning.

Speculation first started earlier this month after RealitySteve shared the following tweet:

"(EXCLUSIVE): One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can't say I ever would've guessed," the message read. "I don't know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."

Us Weekly also reported that the reality TV celebs started spending time together after connecting on social media.

"Chris slid into Victoria's DMs," a source told the outlet. "He apparently DMs a lot of people."

Although, neither Fuller nor Soules has directly commented on the reports.