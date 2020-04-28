Watch Kylie Jenner Recreate Kendall and Kris' Iconic KUWTK Scene

by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 7:41 AM
Bible, this is the best thing ever.
On Monday, Kylie Jenner recreated an iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment on social media. Throwing it back to a hilarious exchange between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took on the role of the famous momager and recruited her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou to play her older sister.
"Those are cute jeans," Kris said in the clip. "You're cute jeans," Kendall replied back. Confused, Kris pressed, "Those are mine?" Annoyed that her mom wasn't getting the joke, Kendall quipped, "No." Then, Kris apologetically said, "Oh, I thought you said, ‘Your cute jeans.'" After the model replied, "I did," the mom of six became even more confused. "Those are my jeans?" she asked, to which Kendall responded, "No, you are cute jeans!" Still not on the same page, Kris said, "Huh?"
Excited to share her and Stassie's video with KUWTK fans, Kylie posted the video to Instagram and captioned it, "you are cute jeans," tagging her mom and sister. Giving their masterpiece her seal of approval, Kendall commented, "lol [heart] you two."
In recent weeks, the Kylie Skin founder has been treating her followers to some hilarious videos inspired by her famous family. Earlier this month, she made her TikTok debut by recreating another famous KUWTK scene with Kris.
With Kylie playing her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kris playing Scott Disick, the mother-daughter duo reenacted the episode where the POOSH founder introduced the world to the phrase "ABCDEFG."
"So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" Scott said during the scene, to which Kourtney responded, "ABCDEFG," later adding, "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over."
Before serving up some KUWTK nostalgia, Kylie and Stassie showed off their moves in a video for the model's TikTok page. Dancing along to the Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "Savage," the bikini-clad duo twerked together as they mouthed the lyrics to the remixed track.
