Remember the First Time Tinsley Mortimer Was a Reality TV Star?

When Tinsley Mortimer joined The Real Housewives of New York City, she may not have known what she was what she was in for when it came to tussling with the likes of Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan but she wasn't entirely out of her element.

After all, she'd been down the reality TV road before.

A decade ago, for eight brief weeks, Tinsley was the star of a reality show all her own when High Society premiered on The CW in the spring of 2010. The show, which followed the lives of the socialite, her mother (and future RHONY fan-fave) Dale Mercer, sister Dabney Mercer and a handful of friends went off the air on April 28, 2010. And while it may not have earned a spot in the reality TV hall of fame, it did teach Tinsley a thing or two that she'd take with her when she joined the Bravo hit for its ninth season in 2017.