Prince Harry Celebrates Thomas the Tank Engine's 75th Anniversary in a Special Way

Prince Harry is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine in a very special way.

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex marked the major milestone by recording an introduction for a new episode called Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine.

"It all began when a young boy lay ill in bed. His loving father entertained him with stories of a special railway on the magical island of Sodor," Prince Harry said while citing the character's creator Rev. Wilbert Awdry, who came up with train tales to entertain his son Christopher while the little one was sick with the measles. "Those stories would go on to become the tales of the most iconic tank engine the world has ever known, Thomas the Tank Engine... Thomas & Friends is celebrating 75 years of friendship and teamwork."

The celebratory episode, which was announced on Monday, pays tribute to The Royal Family. According to a press release shared by Mattel, the owner of the Thomas the Tank Engine brand, Thomas heads to London for the very first time to take Sir Topham Hatt to Buckingham Palace. The special even features Queen Elizabeth II and a young Prince Charles as animated characters.