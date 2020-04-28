Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Dropped a Major Easter Egg

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 6:49 AM
Are you ready for it?
Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the superstar singer is about to drop a major announcement on May 8. This theory stems from the Grammy winner's latest post on social media. On Monday evening, T.Swift shared a selfie on both Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Not a lot going on at the moment."
While this may seem like a casual post to many, Swifties have noticed that the photo was posted on Twitter and Instagram at exactly 5:08 p.m. ET. If you translate that into a date, it would be May 8. Well, it just so happens that the date, May 8, is next week, and that date lands on a Friday, which is usually the day artists release new music.
Swift also makes a reference to the number 58 in her recent music video for "The Man." At around the 2:44 minute mark, a message for the opening of a wedding scene reads, "58 Years Later."
Swifties have also noted that the 30-year-old star has been using the word "heavenly" in a lot of her recent social media posts. A possible hint at a new song title? We'll have to wait and see!
Swift has yet to comment on the possible May 8 theories, but we'll definitely be marking that date on our calendar just in case!
Check out the post that has everyone buzzing above!
