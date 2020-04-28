Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Dropped a Major Easter Egg

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the superstar singer is about to drop a major announcement on May 8. This theory stems from the Grammy winner's latest post on social media. On Monday evening, T.Swift shared a selfie on both Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Not a lot going on at the moment."

While this may seem like a casual post to many, Swifties have noticed that the photo was posted on Twitter and Instagram at exactly 5:08 p.m. ET. If you translate that into a date, it would be May 8. Well, it just so happens that the date, May 8, is next week, and that date lands on a Friday, which is usually the day artists release new music.

Swift also makes a reference to the number 58 in her recent music video for "The Man." At around the 2:44 minute mark, a message for the opening of a wedding scene reads, "58 Years Later."