Joe Jonas Reveals His Major Plan for His First Wedding Anniversary With Sophie Turner

by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 5:55 AM
It's only human for Joe Jonas to want to go all out for his and Sophie Turner's first wedding anniversary.
On Monday's at-home episode of The Late Late Show, the Jonas Brothers singer revealed that he's working on something big to celebrate the anniversary of their surprise Las Vegas nuptials.
"I think we would have gone back to Vegas," he told host James Corden, implying that the parents-to-be's celebrations had been changed due to the pandemic. "So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house." As for how Joe will bring Sin City to their humble abode, he continued, "I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club."
Liking where the "Sucker" singer was going with his plan, James chimed in, "You could dress as Elvis [Presley]," to which Joe replied, "Now you're talking." After the Cats star suggested that they have a Zoom call with the Elvis impersonator that officiated their first wedding, Joe quipped, "This time, I'll make sure he signs an N.D.A."
As fans will recall, Joe and Sophie tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. After receiving a romantic serenade by fellow BBMA attendees Dan + Shay, the "Only Human" singer and the Game of Thrones alum exchanged their vows and donned Ring Pops instead of wedding bands.
The impromptu ceremony was intended to be kept under the radar, but Diplo's live coverage of the event on social media ruined their plans. One month later, Joe and Sophie had their second wedding ceremony in southern France.
Still on the topic of his wife while catching up with James, Joe admitted that he and Sophie used to celebrate every relationship milestone back when they were dating.
"We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate," he explained. "So, it'd be like, we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or a big dinner. We've been dating for a month…and we were that nauseating couple," adding, "Now, I think we've chilled out quite a bit."
