Chris Cuomo Reveals He Tested Negative for Coronavirus

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 5:44 AM
Chris Cuomo is giving an update on his health.
The CNN anchor shared the news on Monday night that he tested negative for Coronavirus after a month-long health battle.
"I thought I was gonna have this big, great news, for all the bad news I've given you about me and my family," Chris said. "I tested negative. I have both antibodies, the short-term one and the long-term one. So, I'm lucky, right?"
Chris went on to discuss the number of questions surrounding antibody testing, and what we're still learning about the process.
It's been just about a month since Chris shared the news that he'd tested positive for Coronavirus.
"Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," the journalist wrote in message to his followers on social media. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath."
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, later reacted to the news of his younger brother's diagnosis.
"He's young, in good shape, strong—not as strong as he thinks—but he will be fine," he said. "But there's a lesson in this: He's an essential worker, member of the press. So, he's been out there. If you go out there, the chance that you get infected is very high."
"In his job, he's combative, and he is argumentative, and he is pushing people," the governor continued "But that's his job. That's not really who he is. He is really a sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend."
Chris' wife, Cristina Cuomo and their 14-year-old son Mario have also been battling Coronavirus in recent weeks.
While sharing an update on her own health last week, Cristina revealed that Mario is also ill.
"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina wrote in a message on Instagram. "My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. I'm applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins. Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can't get him to touch. I kept a diary of the past week including my remedies and things that I did to stay sane through it all."
Chris later told brother Andrew on-air, "It's working its way through, but they're doing fine."
Watch the video above to see Chris talk about his negative Coronavirus test.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?