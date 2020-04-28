Watch Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara’s Hilarious and Impressive Game of “One Word Songs”

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 5:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We just found our new favorite game. 

On Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara teamed up to play a round of "One Word Songs," where they were tasked with singing popular songs by repeating a random word given to them beforehand instead of the actual lyrics.

Kicking things off was Jimmy, who sang the word "sweatpants" in the rhythm of Post Malone's "Circles." The late night host decided to start from the song's chorus, which made it harder for Alessia to guess. Seeing her confusion, he then decided to mimic the rapper's autotune sound by covering his mouth and singing the chorus once again. "'Circles,' Post Malone!' the Grammy winner exclaimed. "It took me a second, but I got it. It's actually harder than it looks."

For her first turn, Alessia was given the word "waffle" and the song "Rehab" by Amy Winehouse. Confident, she picked up from the chorus and it wasn't long before Jimmy figured it out. "That was great," he raved. "I loved that."

Photos

Jimmy Fallon's Kids on The Tonight Show

Paying homage to Alessia's rendition of "How Far I'll Go" from the Moana soundtrack for his next turn, the Saturday Night Live alum sang the popular song using only the word "BagelBites." Starting from the beginning of the song, he sang, "Bagel, Bagel, Bagel, Bagel BagelBites. BagelBites, Bagel—BagelBites. Bagel, Bagebites." Before he finished the first verse, the "Here" singer identified the song.

Moving right along, Alessia next word was "squeegee," which she had to sing to the rhythm of The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face." Jimmy was able to recognize the song right away, but got lost in the hilariousness of the moment and began dancing along as Alessa sang, "Squeegee, squeegee, squeegee, squeegee squeegee. Squeegee—squeegee. Squeegee—squeegee."

Once the round was over, Jimmy joked, "Dude, that just ruined the song for the rest of my life," and the "Growing Pains" singer replied, "I know, I'm never gonna sing it normally now."

Up next, Jimmy performed Sia's "Chandelier" using the word "Alessia" in honor of his guest. Going for it, he sang the hit song at a high octave and did his best impression of the singer's voice. To make sure Alessia knew the artist, he then decided to cover his face with his hands. 

To conclude the game, Alessia also dusted off one of her celebrity impressions. Her final turn was to sing the word "Porcupine" in the rhythm of Alanis Morissette's "Ironic." Hear her amazing impression of the singer in the hilarious video above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Winner

Taylor Swift Fans Think She Just Dropped a Major Easter Egg

"Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart": Brandon's Heart Is Split in Two?

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Selena Gomez Calls BFF Taylor Swift One of the "Greatest" Songwriters

Meryl Streep, #Sondheim90 Performance

Meryl Streep Drinking a Martini in a Bathrobe Is a Big Mood

Amanda Stanton, Andi Dorfman, Stagecoach 2019

Look Back on the Best Stagecoach Accessories Of All Time

Maluma

Maluma Dishes on New Music and How He's Making the Most of His Quarantine

The MixtapE!, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Stagecoach

The MixtapE! Presents the Stagecoach Playlist to Hold You Over Until October

TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , Alessia Cara , The Tonight Show , , Games , Funny , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.