Jimmy Fallon Blushes as Kate Hudson Jokes About His Crush on Her During Almost Famous

Kate Hudsonand Jimmy Fallon are reminiscing on what could have been...

You might remember that Hudson and Fallon both starred in the 2000 dramedy Almost Famous but even two decades later, there's a lot more that we didn't know about what went down during that time.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hudson reminisced with her old pal about how "wild" it is to revisit that time.

"There were so many things that I forgot... that I remembered while we were doing the interview," Hudson said, as the two talked about recently appearing on a podcast dedicated to the film. "It was such a beautiful walk down that time in our lives. What a special experience for everybody that was."

"I think we all had the best time," Fallon answered.

"And then there were relationships that came out of it, which by the way we need to discuss," Hudson said jokingly, referring to an older episode from 2018 when Fallon reveals to Margot Robbiethat he had a former crush on the How To Loose A Guy in 10 Days actress. "We have things to discuss."