Nick Cordero Suffers Health Setback After Developing a Fever, Wife Amanda Kloots Reveals

Nick Cordero's team of doctors are working diligently to figure out why he developed a fever overnight.

As the Broadway star remains in a coma nearly a month after he was first hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, wife Amanda Kloots returned to Instagram Stories with another update on his recovery.

"Unfortunately," Kloots shared, "they are not able to remove the ventilator today and put the trach [tube] in because early this morning he got a fever that caused his blood pressure to drop slightly."

She said that Cordero, 41, is back on a "little bit of blood pressure medication," which he was previously no longer taking because his condition had improved.

"They are trying to just really make sure that this fever doesn't really go anywhere, get out of control. They're doing a couple tests to try find out the source of this fever," Kloots said.