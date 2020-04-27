Katie Couric Reveals Her One Complaint About Jennifer Aniston's Performance on The Morning Show

Katie Couric is one tough critic.

For the past 30 years, the Today show host has held numerous roles in the field of journalism. Some of her positions were serious and focused on hard topics, while others were more light-hearted, like the times she reported from the Olympics or the set of Harry Potter. Her long resume and hours of footage are proof that if anyone knows what is required of a TV host, it's her.

So it's not entirely surprising that the former anchor viewed The Morning Show with a critical eye, especially since Jennifer Aniston's lead character, Alex Levy, is rumored to be based on Katie herself.

The Apple+ series premiered on the platform in November 2019 and largely centers around Alex's (Jennifer) battle to maintain her position after her co-host is fired for alleged sexual misconduct.