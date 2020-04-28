Sutton Stracke's Brutal Honesty Leaves Teddi Mellencamp in Tears in Cringe-Worthy RHOBH Sneak Peek

Yet another dinner party from hell!

It seems as though the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just aren't destined to have a peaceful sit-down meal. And while their latest attempt won't include the infamous psychic medium Allison DuBois, things still end in tears, as shown in this exclusive clip of Wednesday's all-new episode.

The group is at Kyle Richards' house, including Lisa Rinna's friend Sutton Stracke. At the beginning of the sneak peek, the socialite is mid-conversation with Teddi Mellencamp, who recently invited everyone to her ALL IN Retreat with a sassy text invitation—something that clearly didn't sit well with Sutton.

"I'm gonna be very honest. I thought that, Teddi, maybe you were gonna be a little boring," she says, prompting an awkward laugh from Teddi. "I'm sorry. Are we supposed to be honest or not?"

Sutton continues, "That was my first impression. And then pregnant? God help us."

To the surprise of those around her, she keeps going.

"But you're way more interesting than I thought!" Sutton says. "I didn't know the depth of who you were."