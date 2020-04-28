Up, Up and Away! Celebrate National Superhero Day With the Hottest Heroes and Villains

by Kelsey Klemme | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 6:00 AM
You can call them superheroes or supervillains, either way we are going to call all of these characters super hot!
Today is National Superhero Day and whether you are team Marvel or team D.C. Comics, we can all agree that we are team thirsty when it comes to checking out the chiseled abs and fit figures of some of Hollywood's hottest heroes and villains.
From which Avengers cast member is your personal favorite to which Chris—Hemworth, Pratt or Evans—you'd love to be partners in crime with, there are plenty of beautiful A-listers that make up these films.
There are also some villains like Cate Blanchett and Margot Robbie that, sure, we're not happy with when it comes to their plots to take over the world, but we can't deny that they're doing it while looking great.
So, in honor of today's holiday, we've rounded up the hottest superheroes and supervillains of all time to celebrate the occasion.
Take a look at all of the eye-candy below.
Warner Bros/DC/Kobal/Shutterstock
We'd dive into the deep end to be around the ripped Jason Momoa.
20th Century Fox
Her superpower may officially be listed as having good luck, but we also can see that another are her good looks!
Warner Bros.
We couldn't help falling for Shazam, whose playful and upbeat spirit made him a different kind of superhero.
Article continues below
YouTube
Both a superhero, and supervillain, depending on when she is or isn't in control of her powers, but no matter what side of good or evil she's on, she looks amazing.
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
Fun fact: Michael B. Jordan also voiced Cyborg in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, making him a multi-threat in the superhero universe and our hearts.
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
She's here to save Earth from intergalactic forces...and look great while doing it.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures
No matter how many times you reboot our memory, we'd remember that this iteration of Bloodshot is totally hot.
We can't forget that Hollywood's most iconic silver fox was once DC's most iconic super hero.
The CW
Don't try to outrun this superhero who is fighting crime one marathon at a time.
Article continues below
Marvel/Walt Disney Studios
Captain America's sidekick stands out among the crowd of superheros in the Marvel universe when he dies and is brought back to life.
Cate Cameron/The CW
You can catch the hottest vigilante on TV in Arrow.
Marvel
Dr. Strange mystifyingly attractive and you don't need to be spell-bound to see it.
Article continues below
Warner Bros.
Wonder Woman is a force to be reckoned with both at the box office and in our hearts.
Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios
This supervillainess battles Thor, who is technically her uncle because Loki (in a different incarnation) is her father. Talk about an awkward family reunion.
Columbia Pictures, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, ©2017 CTMG
If your spidey senses are tingling, they might just be butterflies for the newest actor suiting up to be Peter Parker's alter ego.
Article continues below
Marvel
Consider yourself bewitched. This is one mutant you don't want to mess with.
Netflix
This former superhero turned private detective still has a little fight in her. Oh, and she's a total bad ass.
Netflix
Marvel's "Hero for Hire" heartthrob will be the good guy...if the price is right.
Article continues below
Marvel Studios
In Black Panther, the rightful king wins the day and our hearts in the process.
Christos Kalohoridis/NBC
On Heroes Reborn, Miko is searching for her missing father, but hides an extraordinary power that poses a threat to her safety.
Walt Disney
To fight crime, Ant-Man may shrink, but that doesn't mean our crush on Paul Rudd does.
Article continues below
Warner Bros. Pictures
This blond bombshell starred as the Joker's villainous accomplice in Suicide Squad and then on her own in Birds of Prey.
Bonnie Osborne/WB
A kick ass female superhero? Now that's girl power.
AKM-GSI
The Marvel character made an unlikely transition from villain to antihero with his superhuman ability to accelerate healing.
Article continues below
Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
Who can resist the Man of Steel? He's every lady's Kryptonite.
20th Century Fox
She can make it rain. Enough said.
20th Century Fox
This mutant cuts into the hearts of women everywhere with his smoldering good looks.
Article continues below
WB
Buffy might just be the ultimate TV superhero of all time.
20th Century Fox
He may be blind, but we can see the hotness that emanates from under that red-hot suit.
Marvel
When this action star brings his Element Guns out, he also brings the sun (and the heat) out.
Article continues below
Warner Bros.
His skintight body suit is all CGI and the computer made sure to hug all the right places.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Catsuit? Check. Mask? Check. High-tech feline ears? Sexy and ready to pounce? Check and check.
20th Century Fox
No helmet could hide the sexy Fassbender brings as Magneto in X-Men: First Class.
Article continues below
Marvel/Disney Enterprises
Besides his muscles, we love the red, white and blue color scheme of his armor and battle gear, but we'd like to see more of Hemsworth's rockin' bod, please.
20th Century Fox
This mutant shapeshifter's blue beauty never grows old and she can go from hot to hotter in a millisecond.
Paramount Pictures
The Iron Man—much like the metal—appears robust, steely and strong.
Article continues below
Ron Phillips/Warner Bros. Pictures
The Caped Crusader's is more than a little menacing—not to mention buff, has Bruce been hitting the gym?—in his slick black suit.
Marvel
Look at Loki, all brooding and handsome—and with superpowers and stuff.
Paramount Pictures
In this shot, they traded in the Cap's star-spangled spandex for some khakis and um, we may prefer it that way.
Article continues below
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Gotham's latest supervillian is so ruthless and cold, yet so, so hot!
Marvel/Disney Enterprises
Her bite is deadly. Her good looks? Deadlier.
Marvel/Disney Enterprises
Neo from the Matrix swag? Almost, but the duster paired with the eye patch, makes Nick Fury, the head of S.H.I.E.L.D., a little more rakish.
Article continues below
Marvel/Disney Enterprises
This unmasked hero has no superhuman powers, but he excels at shooting a bow and arrow right through a dame's heart.
Marvel/Twentieth Century Fox
His mutant gaze and gorgeous looks can pulverize steel and rock while striking right through our hearts.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?