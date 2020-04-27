Lea Michele Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zandy Reich

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
Lea Michele is about to be a mom!
A source confirms to E! News that the actress and singer is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.
"They've always wanted to be parents," a source shared with People who first reported the news.
The happy news comes after the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in March 2019 near Napa, Calif. And while the couple recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, they are still in the newlywed phase.
"They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," a source previously shared with E! News. "They were so ecstatic about the entire [wedding] weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was. They didn't want it to end and are still remembering more and more details that they had forgotten."
The couple's romance began in July 2017 with Zandy proposing in April 2018.
And although the couple tries to keep their relationship private, fans can't help but celebrate their love story.
"Grateful for this one," Lea previously shared on Instagram when posing with her man.
She also celebrated the most romantic day of the year with a heartfelt post to Zandy. "My forever valentine," she wrote. "Love you z." And for those wondering, Lea's husband is not big on social media. Kind of refreshing, right?
As the New York Times best-selling author prepares for the next journey in her life, Lea can count on the support of her family and friends.
And yes, she has a lot to look forward to. After all, she already has plans for when Halloween approaches on the calendar.
"Oh, then they're going to be like the cutest thing ever," Lea previously joked during an interview with On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I feel like sushi is number one on the list—I want my kids to dress up like a lion or a taco—everything cute and adorable I want that for sure."
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!