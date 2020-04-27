BREAKING!

Lea Michele Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zandy Reich

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 2:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Lea Michele is about to be a mom!

A source confirms to E! News that the actress and singer is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source shared with People who first reported the news. 

The happy news comes after the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in March 2019 near Napa, Calif. And while the couple recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, they are still in the newlywed phase.

"They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," a source previously shared with E! News. "They were so ecstatic about the entire [wedding] weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was. They didn't want it to end and are still remembering more and more details that they had forgotten."

The couple's romance began in July 2017 with Zandy proposing in April 2018.

Photos

Lea Michele's Beauty Essentials

And although the couple tries to keep their relationship private, fans can't help but celebrate their love story. 

"Grateful for this one," Lea previously shared on Instagram when posing with her man. 

She also celebrated the most romantic day of the year with a heartfelt post to Zandy. "My forever valentine," she wrote. "Love you z." And for those wondering, Lea's husband is not big on social media. Kind of refreshing, right?

As the New York Times best-selling author prepares for the next journey in her life, Lea can count on the support of her family and friends.

And yes, she has a lot to look forward to. After all, she already has plans for when Halloween approaches on the calendar.

"Oh, then they're going to be like the cutest thing ever," Lea previously joked during an interview with On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I feel like sushi is number one on the list—I want my kids to dress up like a lion or a taco—everything cute and adorable I want that for sure."

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram

Kristin Cavallari Felt Jay Cutler "Wasn't Supportive" of Her Career as Marriage Crumbled

Captain Sandy Yawn, Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Calls Out Person With Drugs on Board in Explosive Below Deck Med Trailer

Tyler Cameron, Andrea Cameron

Tyler Cameron Says His Mom's Sudden Death Is Motivating Him to ''Take Care'' Of His Brothers

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard Explains Why He'd Approve of His Daughters Taking Psychedelic Drugs

Leah Messer

How Leah Messer Is Trying to Prevent Her Daughters From Becoming a Teen Mom

Ecomm: 5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Roswell, New Mexico, Nathan Parsons

Roswell, New Mexico's Nathan Parsons on the Difficulties of Coming Back From the Dead

TAGS/ Lea Michele , Babies , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.