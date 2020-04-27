5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

by Carly Milne | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 2:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It seems like Madewell has their finger on the pulse of our closet. At just the right time, they drop a bunch of new releases that they seem to know we'll love!
And how could we not? Their denim is truly magical, their tops and tees are super cute, and even their dresses are begging to be taken to a garden party (or even just our backyard at this point. We'll wear 'em anywhere!).
We found a few new arrivals that grabbed our attention, and wanted to share them with you so you can feel the Madewell love, too. Shop 'em below!
We know this dress is a little on the spendy side, but sometimes you just gotta splurge... and this is one of those times that are worth it. Equal parts eye-catching and ridiculously stylish, this lightweight cotton gauze maxi dress features a bold floral print that makes it a perfect piece for spring, and a strappy halter neckline that takes it into summer.
Soon, you'll have places to go, people to see, and things to do, and you're gonna need a bag for that. This is the one! It's soft and slouchy, with a knotted crossbody strap if you'd prefer to use that over the tote top handles. And it'll hold pretty much everything from your gym clothes to your laptop to your stash-and-go makeup essentials. Oh, and your wallet and keys, of course.
It wouldn't be a Madewell obsession post without something denim, but in honor of last weekend's warmer temps, we're shifting our focus to shorts. These denim shorts feature the on-trend paperbag waistline with a tie belt, and a nifty windowpane print. Plus, they're made as part of the company's Do Well program, where they partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally.
And what warm-weather look would be complete without the perfect pair of slides? The rainbow leather bands ensure they'll match whichever ensemble you pair them with, and they're made with Madewell's trademark MWL Cloudlift Lite padding for extra comfiness, so you can truck around for hours without your tootsies getting sore.
And to top it all off, another on-trend piece: this time in tie dye. With a soft but still eye-catching pastel rainbow colorway, this cotton tee is already shrunken, so you don't have to worry about it doing that again when you throw it in the wash. Plus, it's perfectly worn in already, with a vintage fit and a super soft modal/cotton blend. But get yours fast, 'cause it's limited edition and small batch!
