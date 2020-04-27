5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

by Carly Milne | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 2:00 PM

It seems like Madewell has their finger on the pulse of our closet. At just the right time, they drop a bunch of new releases that they seem to know we'll love!

And how could we not? Their denim is truly magical, their tops and tees are super cute, and even their dresses are begging to be taken to a garden party (or even just our backyard at this point. We'll wear 'em anywhere!). 

We found a few new arrivals that grabbed our attention, and wanted to share them with you so you can feel the Madewell love, too. Shop 'em below!

WHIT® Floral Orly Maxi Dress

We know this dress is a little on the spendy side, but sometimes you just gotta splurge... and this is one of those times that are worth it. Equal parts eye-catching and ridiculously stylish, this lightweight cotton gauze maxi dress features a bold floral print that makes it a perfect piece for spring, and a strappy halter neckline that takes it into summer.

$498 Madewell
The Sydney Tote

Soon, you'll have places to go, people to see, and things to do, and you're gonna need a bag for that. This is the one! It's soft and slouchy, with a knotted crossbody strap if you'd prefer to use that over the tote top handles. And it'll hold pretty much everything from your gym clothes to your laptop to your stash-and-go makeup essentials. Oh, and your wallet and keys, of course.

5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$188 Madewell
Denim Paperbag Shorts

It wouldn't be a Madewell obsession post without something denim, but in honor of last weekend's warmer temps, we're shifting our focus to shorts. These denim shorts feature the on-trend paperbag waistline with a tie belt, and a nifty windowpane print. Plus, they're made as part of the company's Do Well program, where they partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally.

5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$78 Madewell
The Meg Slide Sandal

And what warm-weather look would be complete without the perfect pair of slides? The rainbow leather bands ensure they'll match whichever ensemble you pair them with, and they're made with Madewell's trademark MWL Cloudlift Lite padding for extra comfiness, so you can truck around for hours without your tootsies getting sore.

5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$98
$90 Madewell
Rivet & Thread Tie-Dye Vintage Shrunken Tee

And to top it all off, another on-trend piece: this time in tie dye. With a soft but still eye-catching pastel rainbow colorway, this cotton tee is already shrunken, so you don't have to worry about it doing that again when you throw it in the wash. Plus, it's perfectly worn in already, with a vintage fit and a super soft modal/cotton blend. But get yours fast, 'cause it's limited edition and small batch!

5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$55 Madewell

