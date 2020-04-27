Roswell, New Mexico's Nathan Parsons on the Difficulties of Coming Back From the Dead

It's been a weird season of Roswell, New Mexico so far for Max Evans (Nathan Parsons).

After dying via sacrifice in the season one finale, he's been dead for months, appearing only in nightmares had by Rosa (Amber Midthunder) and hallucinations had by Isobel (Lily Cowles). Now, he's been revived, thanks to the heart of an alien enemy and a little help from the formerly dead girl he sacrificed himself for. We all knew he'd be back eventually (he's Max Evans), but it took a while, and it certainly took a toll on both Max and Nathan.

"It was definitely harder than I thought it would be," Parsons tells E! News. "First couple of months of filming was sort of moping around, being a zombie, being a figment of your imagination, being all these fun, quirky things and then it's like you hit the ground running and everyone else is already halfway through the year and they have all these full blown stories and it's just sort of a tidal wave of 'what's happening?!" trying to catch up."

But he's not mad at it.

"I always love playing catch up. It makes you work harder and work faster, and you know, we have this sort of new Max, if you will."