Timothée Chalamet Confirms He's Single After Lily Rose Depp Breakup Rumors

Timothée Chalamet is once again a single man.

That's right. The Little Women star and Lily Rose Depp have gone their separate ways after dating for well over a year.

News of their split made headlines after the 24-year-old actor was described as "currently single" in an interview with Vogue.

Of course, the in-depth discussion with the actor was focused on his career rather than his personal life, so there's no indication why he and Lily are no longer dating. But it was revealed the Call Me By Your Name star recently moved to London to star alongside Dame Eileen Atkins in the play 4,000 Miles. So perhaps distance and busy schedules played a factor in their split?

Their romance first blossomed back in October 2018, shortly after they worked together on the set of the Netflix film The King. The pair were frequently spotted walking around New York City, where Timothée grew up.