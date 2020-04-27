Timothée Chalamet Confirms He's Single After Lily Rose Depp Breakup Rumors

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 1:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Timothée Chalamet is once again a single man.

That's right. The Little Women star and Lily Rose Depp have gone their separate ways after dating for well over a year.

News of their split made headlines after the 24-year-old actor was described as "currently single" in an interview with Vogue.

Of course, the in-depth discussion with the actor was focused on his career rather than his personal life, so there's no indication why he and Lily are no longer dating. But it was revealed the Call Me By Your Name star recently moved to London to star alongside Dame Eileen Atkins in the play 4,000 Miles. So perhaps distance and busy schedules played a factor in their split?

Their romance first blossomed back in October 2018, shortly after they worked together on the set of the Netflix film The King. The pair were frequently spotted walking around New York City, where Timothée grew up.

Photos

Timothee Chalamet's Best Looks

Though the duo were known to show some pretty hot and heavy PDA, they never walked the red carpet together. Instead, they chose to appear at movie premieres and other events separately, giving them the chance to truly show off their fashionable designer ensembles. 

Lily-Rose Depp,Timothee Chalamet

imone Comi/Venezia/IPA/Shutterstock

In the coming months, Timothée has numerous movies heading to the theaters, including Dune and the highly-anticipated Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic these films were slated to premiere within the next year, but the release dates are tentative as much of the world is currently in quarantine. 

Nonetheless, fans cannot wait to see the star in his upcoming projects and are crossing their fingers to see him on the red carpet very soon. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ecomm: 5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

5 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Roswell, New Mexico, Nathan Parsons

Roswell, New Mexico's Nathan Parsons on the Difficulties of Coming Back From the Dead

The Goonies

The Goonies Cast Reunite For Epic Virtual Hangout, Thanks to Josh Gad

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's Pregnancy: Chris Pratt's Reaction, the Baby's Due Date & More

Lindsay Lohan, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Lindsay Lohan Offers Advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Avoiding Paparazzi

Today Show, Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly All Reveal They Never Went to Prom

E-Comm: Nordstrom Mother's Day

Nordstrom Mother's Day Sale Extended: Save 40% Off on Gifts for Mom

TAGS/ Timothée Chalamet , Breakups , Couples , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.