Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's Pregnancy: Chris Pratt's Reaction, the Baby's Due Date & More

Oh baby, baby!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will soon be a family of four! Over the weekend, E! News learned the newlyweds are expecting their first child together. As some know, the Avengers: Endgame actor is already a proud father to his son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

According to an insider, Katherine and Chris couldn't be more excited over the baby news. What's more? Their little one is expected to arrive in a few months.

"They are completely thrilled to be starting a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time," a source told E! News. "The baby is due early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very early on."

In fact, The Gift of Forgiveness author couldn't keep her baby news a secret from her Maria Shriver.

"She tells her mom everything and couldn't wait," the insider shared. "Maria is especially thrilled with the news and can't wait to be a grandma."