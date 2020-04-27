Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's Pregnancy: Chris Pratt's Reaction, the Baby's Due Date & More

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 1:23 PM
Oh baby, baby!
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will soon be a family of four! Over the weekend, E! News learned the newlyweds are expecting their first child together. As some know, the Avengers: Endgame actor is already a proud father to his son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.
According to an insider, Katherine and Chris couldn't be more excited over the baby news. What's more? Their little one is expected to arrive in a few months.
"They are completely thrilled to be starting a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time," a source told E! News. "The baby is due early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very early on."
In fact, The Gift of Forgiveness author couldn't keep her baby news a secret from her Maria Shriver.
"She tells her mom everything and couldn't wait," the insider shared. "Maria is especially thrilled with the news and can't wait to be a grandma."
The insider added, "[Maria] adores Chris and she knows Katherine will be a natural mom."
According to our source, the couple has yet to reveal their baby's gender to friends. If anything, our source said the duo is living in-the-moment and going with the flow.
Snorlax / MEGA
"[Katherine] hasn't done a lot to prepare yet. She hasn't wanted to jinx anything," the insider explained. "But she is very much enjoying being at home and having this time to relax and really enjoy being pregnant."
It seems the 30-year-old star will be a stellar mother, especially since she loves surrounding herself with kids and babies all the time.
As the insider pointed out, "She always dotes on her friends kids and, of course, her stepson Jack. She is gentle, loving and caring. She has such motherly instincts and loves to take care of everyone already."
This sentiment has been shared before.
"Katherine has always loved kids and Jack is very special to her," a separate source previously told E! News. "She truly enjoys being with him and watching him grow. She wants to be a great stepmom and do everything she can to provide him with a nurturing and loving home."
Even Chris himself has gushed over his wife and her openness to his son.
"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son—I feel all are so safe with her," the actor told E! News. "She's a great step mom, she's god willing going to be a great mom one day."
Yes she is! In a matter of months, the newlyweds will be parents to their little one.
