TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly All Reveal They Never Went to Prom

by emily belfiore | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 12:24 PM
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly all have one thing in common: They never went to prom!
On Monday's episode of NBC's TODAY, the news anchors revealed that they all skipped the high school milestone as they came together to help throw a virtual prom for the seniors of a Nebraska high school, who were forced to cancel theirs due to coronavirus concerns.
After listening to fellow correspondent Craig Melvin reminisce about his high school prom, Al admitted that he missed out on the dance because he didn't have anyone to go with. "I couldn't get a date," the famous weather forecaster explained. "So, there you go. Sad, but I'm over."
Surprised to hear that he didn't go, Craig was curious to hear about Hoda's prom experience. "I didn't go to mine either, Al," she shared. "I didn't go to the actual dance." As her yearbook photo displayed on the screen, the mom of two quipped, "That's probably why. Who is he?"
While the gang laughed, Savannah chimed in and said, "I feel a theme coming on here. No one asked me to prom." Instead, she shared a picture from her freshman year dance, which featured a sweet nod to her father. "I always liked that picture because my daddy bought me that dress," she gushed. "Yeah, it's very ‘80s."
When it came time to hear about Carson's prom memories, Craig was expecting to hear that the TRL alum was the most popular guy at the dance, But instead, he joked, "The takeaway here, for those of you watching if you ever want to be a part of the TODAY show. Prerequisite no. 1: Don't go to prom."
"I didn't go to prom either," Carson continued. "We're a bunch of losers. I stayed home and watched 60 Minutes with my father and played golf early the next day." Before signing off, Savannah left high schoolers with an uplifting message, "High school dorks can do better. There's hope, okay? Look at us—except for Craig. He was cool."
For the seniors of Douglas County West High School in Valley, the TODAY squad made sure to pull out all of the stops for their virtual prom. After naming the class of 2020's prom king and queen, the lucky students received a surprise from Demi Lovato, who popped in to celebrate the big event with them.
"I just wanted to say that I'm so proud of all of you for staying home," the "I Love Me" singer gushed. "I hope this is the world's most epic virtual prom."
Just last week, Hoda helped one groom pull off a romantic surprise for his bride by officiating their Zoom wedding. After hearing that the couple was forced to postponed their April nuptials in the wake of the pandemic, Hoda, who is an ordained minister, joined in on their virtual ceremony and watched as they said "I do." But her appearance wasn't the only surprise she had in store. For their first dance, they received a virtual serenade from Russell Dickerson.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
