Prince Harry Launches First Big Project Since Royal Exit

Prince Harry is continuing to support causes near and dear to his heart.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex launched a new initiative called HeadFIT for Life. The online platform offers an array of tools to "help defense people stay mentally fit and on top of their game…at work and at home."

"Today, when we talk about fitness, we don't just mean how fast you can run or how much weight you can carry," Harry said in a video shared to the organization's website. "This is about mental fitness, strength and resilience—not just while wearing the uniform but for the rest of your life. If you want to be truly fit, strong and healthy, you need to train your mind and body as one. Some people run, others swim, cycle or lift weights in order to be physically fit, but what do you do to stay mentally fit? Think about what you could do to unlock your potential and to perform at the highest level."

The program is supported by the Ministry of Defence and by The Royal Foundation's Heads Together initiative. In fact, according to a statement obtained by People, HeadFIT has been about three years in the making. As fans will recall, The Royal Foundation and the Ministry of Defence announced their intent to launch a joint initiative that supports mental health and wellbeing back in October 2017.

"HeadFIT is a resource for everyone—whatever your job, whatever your rank, whatever you've got going on at home," Prince Harry later added. "Our service personnel are vital role models in society, and we need you to be able to access that extra 10 maybe 15 percent—something that can only be attained when you adopt a regular routine for training the mind and the body as one single unit. I know this to be true. It works for me."