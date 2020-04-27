Brandon Can't Choose Between 2 Women in The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 11:43 AM
Things are getting serious on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.
Tonight, the couples have to decide if they're in it for the long haul (of at least the next couple weeks of this show) or if their relationship isn't strong enough to continue on to the next phase of the series, and some decisions are harder than others. Some decisions are also messier than others, like any decision involving Brandon.
Brandon caught the eye of multiple women in week one and especially in week two, driving Savannah, Julia, and Mel a little crazy as they all sort of competed for his rose, with each of them thinking they had it in the bag. Brandon ended up picking Savannah, driving an angry Julia back to Sheridan and Mel on her way home.
Now, in a new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Brandon is still struggling with his choices, and tells both Savannah and Julia he's interested.
"I'm still probably one fo the few guys that is like pretty evenly split in my heart about two women," he tells the camera.
"I'd like to move forward with you for this journey if you wanna do this," he tells a teary Savannah, and she says she thinks he's sincere, but is he really? A convo with Julia might say otherwise.
"I knew you were gonna get chosen so that we could continue to talk and pursue something," he tells her.
Credit to Julia for then going to tell Savannah about this convo, but it feels like heartbreak for somebody is coming, and it doesn't feel like that somebody is Brandon.
Tonight's episode finds some of the contestants saying goodbye while others go on to prepare a chemistry-filled performance upon which they will be judged by esteemed judges Kesha, Jason Mraz, and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. If they can't basically melt the stage and all viewers' eyeballs like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper did at the Oscars, they could be going home. No pressure at all!
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
