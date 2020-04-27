90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Sneak Peek: Emily Fears Sasha Has Coronavirus

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 10:43 AM
In 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, cast members from across the reality TV franchise filmed themselves dealing with their new normal as the coronavirus spread across the world. No crews, just reality stars and their own cameras. In the Monday, April 27 episode of the TLC series, Emily and Sasha from 90 Day Fiancé season seven documented their trip to urgent care.
"Sasha's been sick the past five days. I was sick last week and I'm taking him to urgent care," Emily tells her camera. "We did a tele-medicine with a doctor and he said that he may have coronavirus or the flu. It's been going on for so long that he said it wouldn't be a bad idea to go in."
But Sasha is still skeptical since the teleconference with the doctor didn't involve the typical diagnostic tests. "They didn't even listen to my lung," he says in the exclusive sneak peek above.
"It's not a diagnosis," Emily says. "He's cranky because he's sick…I've never seen him so sick."
In addition to Emily and Sasha, the Monday, April 27 episode of the limited series features 90 Day season one stars Alan and Kirlyam, Molly from 90 Day season five, Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk, Jorge from season four of main 90 Day and later Happily Ever After?, and season four's Matt and Alla.
"Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they've battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they've never endured a challenge quite like this," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we've asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We're humbled and pleased they've opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time."
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
