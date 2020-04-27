Where Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Stand Amid Split Speculation

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 10:12 AM
Nearly a year since Megan Foxdismissed her divorce case, she and Brian Austin Green appear to be taking some space.
The couple, who are parents to three children together and wed in 2010, have been living separately, a source told E! News exclusively. "They don't plan to file divorce right now," our insider shared.
To further spread speculation, Brian has not been wearing his wedding ring on recent outings including a visit to the grocery store this weekend.
The Hollywood pair have a bumpy romantic history, beginning with their broken engagement in 2009, three years after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star popped the question. The two ultimately got back together and tied the knot the following year. Five years of marriage and two sons later, Megan filed for divorce in 2015, citing "irreconcilable differences."
However, the relationship was not over. The following year, amid a pending divorce filing, the actress stepped out with a baby bump, revealing that she and Brian were expecting their third child together. "This pregnancy was not planned, but when they found out, they were extremely happy," a source told E! News at the time.
"We have three amazing kids. We've had and we have a great relationship. We're just taking it day by day," the actor said in 2017, nearly a year after their third son, Journey, was born.
MEGA
Things seemed to be going smoothly for the longtime couple, especially after Megan filed to dismiss their years-old divorce proceedings last April. In December 2019, they even made their first joint red carpet appearance in five years.
While neither star has commented on their recent separation, the father of four was recently spotted in Malibu without his wedding ring on.
Brian's most recent Instagram post with Megan was in February when they teamed up with Omaze to raise funds for Global Green.
