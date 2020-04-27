Jason Derulo Made a "Huge A--" Donut Burger That You Have to See to Believe

Jason Derulo can add chef to his resume.

On Monday, the Cats star showed off his culinary skills by making a "huge a$$" donut burger. Proudly showing off his creation on Twitter, Jason can be seen holding his massive take on the fast food staple, which he put together by sandwiching classic burger staples like a meat patty, lettuce, bacon and cheese between two large donuts.

"Made a HUGE A$$ Doughnut Burger," he tweeted, along with images of himself about to dive into his innovative meal, which was done to commemorate reaching 17 million TikTok followers.

The "In My Head" singer treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at how he crafted his celebratory donut burger on TikTok, documenting the entire process with a detailed video.

Kicking things off with his protein, Jason seasoned his patty, which had the number "17" written on it, to perfection and cooked it on his lavish outdoor grill. Then, he fired up some bacon and added it to the patty.