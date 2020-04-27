Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Split: Breaking Down Their Divorce Filing

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 7:40 AM
It's official: Jay Cutler has filed for divorce from Kristin Cavallari.
Ahead of their joint breakup announcement on Sunday, the 36-year-old retired pro quarterback filed for divorce from his wife of six years, E! News can confirm. According to legal documents filed in Tennessee court and obtained by E! News, Cutler filed for divorce on April 21, citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their divorce. He listed April 21 as the couple's date of separation.
In the documents, the athlete is referred to as always having been "the available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties' minor children." The two stars have three children together, sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. Per the documents, Cutler requested joint custody of the kids and equitable distribution of the marital assets.
The former Chicago Bears star also asked to be awarded "reasonable attorney fees" and "general relief to which he may be entitled." A temporary restraining order, said to be standard in Tennessee divorce cases, was also filed, which prevents either party from disposing or concealing marital property, harassing the other party and relocating children among other orders.
In Cavallari's response filing, obtained by E! News, she cites "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as grounds for divorce.
"The Wife would show onto the Court that the Husband is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper," the docs state.
Cavallari, who notes the date of separation was "actually April 7" in the docs, is also seeking to be the "primary residential parent" of their three children "subject to the Husband's reasonable periods of parenting time with said children."
On Sunday, the reality stars shocked fans when they posted a joint statement revealing they were ending their marriage after a decade as a couple.
"With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the statement announced.
Jason Kempin for Getty Images
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
"This isn't out of the blue," a source told E! News, noting cheating was not a factor in their decision to split.
"They've been trying to make it work for a while."
To watch Kristin and Jay's romance on Very Cavallari, you can catch up on all the episodes here.
—Reporting by Jessica Finn
