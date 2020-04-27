Why Zach Roloff Has Such an Awkward Reaction to Mom Amy's Engagement on Little People, Big World

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff had some good news to share with her son, Zach Roloff, and his wife Tori: She's engaged. But Zach didn't handle it well. At all.

"I'm engaged," she said.

"What?" Tori asked.

"Chris proposed to me yesterday for our third-year anniversary," Amy explained. "Well, you guys are shocked."

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Zach is clearly displeased.

"After I told Zach and saw his reaction, I was surprised and not," Amy said in a confessional. "I was surprised because I thought he would at least say congratulations or something like that. But I wasn't surprised because I thought he may not be ready to hear news like this and it was literally a shock because nobody expected it. I really felt bad because obviously he was quite surprised."