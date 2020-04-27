Pregnant Katy Perry Says "Being on Lockdown Has Forced" Her to Slow Down

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 7:06 AM
Like many people, Katy Perry has been social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. So, how is the 35-year-old singer spending her time these days? The artist talked about the topic during a Facebook Live video for American Idol on Sunday.
The "Firework" star, who is pregnant, said she's been staying with her family members, including her 3 and 6-year-old nieces. At one point during the video, a viewer asked the 13-time Grammy nominee if "all the new free time" has inspired her to write her next album. While Perry said she already knows what she wants to do "in the not-so-distant future as far as music is concerned," she also suggested she's been trying to "slow down."
"I think, in a weird way, being on lockdown has forced me to slow down—which is probably, in turn, really good while I'm growing a child," Perry, who is expecting a baby girl, said. "And it's forced me to find even more balance. Because, when I have a child, I will still be at home, basically, and I'm not used to that. I'm used to, like, jet setting everywhere."
She was also asked about her favorite part of being pregnant while filming American Idol.
"I was planning on bringing lots of bumping looks pre-quarantine," she said, "but now we're all just shooting from our home."
Perry then said she misses all of the "naughty" snacks from the show's set and said her snack drawer is on the "healthier, boring side."
When asked about the "best thing" she's "taken from the quarantine," Perry cited balance and prayer.
"I'm always mindful and connected, but like, [I've been] making it a priority when I wake up and before I go to sleep," she said about the latter.
She also said spending time with family and eating dinner together at 6:30 have been enjoyable.
"I have never had dinner at 6:30 before," she said. "But, there are kids. And so, eating at 6:30 and having the routine of, like, eating together at, like, a dinner table with family and not having any phones there—that's been really beautiful. But yeah, there are days where [I've scrolled] the 'gram and been ashamed of my screen time."
In addition, she shared some words of encouragement with her followers.
"We are going to get through this, and we are going to be stronger because of it," Perry said earlier in the video. "I feel like there's going to be a united feeling. I feel like there's going to be an empowered feeling. I feel like we will have more empathy. I feel like we hopefully will know what's important."
Earlier this month, a source told E! News how Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom's routines have changed since the start of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"They've had ups and downs like anyone else," the insider said earlier this month. "It's hard to be stuck at home and anxious about staying healthy. They were excited about their wedding and everything changed very quickly. They have had to adjust their lifestyle and everything they do. It hasn't been easy. But they are also grateful for this time and being able to slow down and really be together. Once the baby comes, they know it will not be quiet like this ever again. They are trying to appreciate everything right now and just taking things as they come one day at a time. It's been a little stressful for Katy being pregnant during this health crisis, but she feels very fortunate that they are healthy and that she can look forward to becoming a mom."
Perry announced the pregnancy news in March. While this will be Perry and Bloom's first child together, the 43-year-old actor is also the proud father to a 9-year-old son named Flynn, whom he shares with his ex Miranda Kerr.
Watch the video to see Perry's Facebook Live chat.
