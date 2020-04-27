Rihanna's Sassy "No-Makeup" Makeup Tutorial Is a Mood We Need Right Now

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 6:09 AM

Quarantined? Thanks to Rihanna's latest upload, you'll still want to put on a Fenty face. 

While we're home continuing to practice social distancing and reminiscing about life pre-coronavirus pandemic, makeup hasn't exactly been at the top of some of our to-do lists. But, after Rihanna dropped her newest tutorial on YouTube promoting her new Cheeks Out Freestyle bronzers and blushes, consider us officially re-inspired to break out our makeup brushes and products and get to werk. 

While RiRi is known to regularly post makeup tutorials on the Fenty Beauty channel, this one honed in on a "no-makeup makeup look" that is equal parts bronzed and glowing: the Summer Fenty Face. 

As to be expected, the songstress was her playful, candid self as she walked viewers through the look, explaining that she prefers to use a brush with the creams because it's more convenient. When it came time for bronzing her forehead, the Grammy winner wasn't shy with the product. "When I get to my forehead, I really go in because I have a big forehead, so I have to go for it," she said. Same, Rih, same. 

After the bronzing and contouring was done, Rihanna had fun showing off the 10 blush shades, or as she called them, "moods."

As she switched from baby pink to berry to violet, the star's confidence was its own mood. 

"Don't I look beach ready? Or booty call ready?" she asked with some perfectly timed hair flips. 

After using the same berry blush as a lip color, Rihanna finished with a layer of lip gloss—which spurred some impressed screams from the star. 

A few swipes of mascara and the look was complete. Cue Rihanna smizing!

Honestly, reading about the tutorial doesn't quite do it the justice it deserves. See it for yourself in the video above!

