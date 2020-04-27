Watch Joe Jonas Travel the World With Sophie Turner, Tina Fey and More in Cup of Joe Trailer

Joe Jonas gets by (in a new city) with a little help from his friends. See for yourself in the new trailer for his travel series Cup of Joe.

Launching on Quibi today, Monday, April 27, Cup of Joe follows Jonas, he of DNCE and Jonas Brothers fame, traveling the world ahead of the Happiness Begins tour. Here's who he bounced around the globe with:

Sophie Turner in Amsterdam

Tina Fey in New York

Matthew McConaughey in Austin

Nick Jonas in Barcelona

Kevin Jonas in Barcelona

Lewis Capaldi in Berlin

David Hasselhoff in Berlin

Nicole Scherzinger in London

Lewis Hamilton in Paris

Jack Black in Los Angeles

"I've traveled the world with my brothers, playing in every major city, but I've never had the time to explore any of them," Jonas says in the trailer below. Until now.