Jessie J Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Channing Tatum Weeks After Breakup

Back on?

Jessie J raised eyebrows over the weekend with her tribute to her recent ex, Channing Tatum. The Magic Mike star celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday, April 26, and received a sweet shout-out from the "Domino" singer on social media.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," Jessie wrote alongside a photo of Channing in the water. "I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

Jessie also shared a video of Channing jumping into the water, writing, "Keep living your BEST life!"

It was just revealed earlier this month that the celeb couple had called it quits for a second time. The talented stars first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and split about a year later. Channing and Jessie later got back together in Jan. 2020 before breaking up once again.

As for the reason behind the second split, it seems as though things just didn't work out.