Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Body Shamer After Sharing Swimsuit Selfie

Chrissy Teigen clapped back at a social media user on Sunday after the follower made a comment about her body.

It all started after the cookbook author posted a video of herself standing in front of a mirror while wearing a swimsuit. After seeing the 14-second clip, a Twitter user wrote, "Shaped like Sponge Bob lol." However, Teigen didn't waste any time shutting him down.

"I know u ain't talking," she replied.

After reading the exchange, a fan decided to send Teigen a few kind words.

"I'm sorry everyone is being so rude to you," the supporter tweeted. "You're so beautiful inside and out."

While Teigen seemed to appreciate the message, she also suggested she wasn't going to let anyone bring her down.

"It's OK I've been a rectangle my whole life and it's gotten me pretty far!" she replied along with three heart emojis.

After another follower wrote "these comments are exhausting," Teigen replied, "Yeah, they're super mean lmao."