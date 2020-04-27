Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Body Shamer After Sharing Swimsuit Selfie

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 5:22 AM
Chrissy Teigen clapped back at a social media user on Sunday after the follower made a comment about her body.
It all started after the cookbook author posted a video of herself standing in front of a mirror while wearing a swimsuit. After seeing the 14-second clip, a Twitter user wrote, "Shaped like Sponge Bob lol." However, Teigen didn't waste any time shutting him down.
"I know u ain't talking," she replied.
After reading the exchange, a fan decided to send Teigen a few kind words.
"I'm sorry everyone is being so rude to you," the supporter tweeted. "You're so beautiful inside and out."
While Teigen seemed to appreciate the message, she also suggested she wasn't going to let anyone bring her down.
"It's OK I've been a rectangle my whole life and it's gotten me pretty far!" she replied along with three heart emojis.
After another follower wrote "these comments are exhausting," Teigen replied, "Yeah, they're super mean lmao."
She also had another fan come to her defense.
"Y'all too comfortable bullying online," the commenter wrote. "Chrissy is a whole model and is more successful than y'all will ever be tf wrong w y'all putting someone down when they're just tryna be confident. Sick."
Teigen then replied to this comment with a heart emoji.
This wasn't the first time Teigen had clapped back at a social media user.
I know u ain’t talking— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020
In January 2020, a user recently accused Teigen of Photoshopping a photo of herself to make her butt look bigger.
"Maybe you've just never seen a girl in this position before but it's good for looking like you have an ass," she clapped back after wearing custom leggings by Goldsheep Clothing.
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
In December 2019, a user criticized a photo Teigen posted showing her sitting down with her and husband John Legend's 3-year-old daughter Luna.
"Jesus cover up your daughter is right there," the user commented.
"She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much," Teigen responded.
Dave Hogan
In December 2019, Teigen clapped back at a man who publicly called Taylor Swift's fertility into question.
He tweeted, " I can't believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 - she still looks so young! It's strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone - 97% by the time she turns 40 - so I hope she thinks about having kids before it's too late! She'd be a fun mom. :)."
"Uhhhh you're a f&$kin weird ass," responded Teigen, who has been open about her own past struggle with infertility.
Over Thanksgiving weekend 2019, Teigen shared a picture of her two kids hanging out with members of the family's household staff. "Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional," she wrote on Instagram. A critic then wrote, "AKA 'thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.'" Teigen replied, "Literally just said that but you sure got me."
Amanda Edwards/WireImage, SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
After President Donald Trump referred to Teigen as John Legend's "filthy mouthed wife," the Lip Sync Battle host clapped back.
"Lol what a p---y ass bitch," she wrote in one of her tweets. "Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president."
After Teigen posted an adorable video of her daughter showing off her negotiating skills, a hater wrote "finally someone brushed her hair" in the comments section. Of course, Teigen wasted no time shutting down the troll.
"All by herself," Teigen replied, "maybe she can come do your makeup."
John Legend once posted a picture of Teigen bottle-feeding Miles backstage at one of his shows. But when a critic questioned her decision to no longer breastfeed, the celebrity clapped back.
"John never breastfed Miles," she quipped.
In October 2018, a social media user named Heidi criticized a photo of Teigen, calling it "quite frankly, awful."
"At first glance, I didn't recognize you," she wrote. "I know you don't give a damn, but girl if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."
Teigen then fired back, "Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference!) that would be so awesome."
Touché!
Teigen has never been afraid to share her political viewpoints, and she's certainly not afraid to respond to people who criticize them.
She proved this to be true when she got into an fiery Twitter war with a user named Debbie.
"Have u ever seen a more epic feud," she wrote.
instagram/twitter
After a troll called Teigen a "fatty" and "chubby," the cookbook author let the hater know she was unfazed by his mean tweet.
"I hate to say this but…you are not a small person?" she replied. "Also, I don't care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt."
instagram/twitter
Back in 2014, Teigen blasted social media users who claimed she had "gained weight."
"Honestly f--k you all. Why do I even open anything up to you," she tweeted, later adding: "In what other real life situation would you walk up to someone and tell them they're fat or gained weight? Seriously you are POS. I don't know why I am always surprised when you let me down. I gotta get used to this s--t. It's amazing to me that I am told to get over the a--holes but the a--holes are never told to stop being pieces of s--t. Anyhow over and out."
instagram/twitter
After an Instagram user asked if Teigen had a "baby bump" in one of her photos, the mother of two set the record straight on why she didn't appreciate the speculation.
"I know you didn't mean to be rude but think twice about asking this," she wrote in reply. "There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I'm not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I'm happy not to be!"
The Queen of Twitter strikes again.
