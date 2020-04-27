Joe Manganiello is Totally Unrecognizable Without His Facial Hair

Joe Manganiello, is that you?

On Sunday, the True Blood alum debuted a shocking new look on Instagram. Soaking up the sun with his and Sofia Vergara's adorable pup Bubbles in the post, he can be seen without his signature facial hair, marking one of the first times that we've seen Joe sporting a clean-shaven look.

Naturally, a hair transformation this major warranted some reactions from fans in the comments section. "Wtf...omg I've never seen you without a beard," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, commenting, "That totally doesn't look like him?" Voicing their disapproval, another fan wrote, "Uhhh...yeahhhh...we're gonna need you to grow back your beard..."

For some, the missing facial hair wasn't a big deal. Loving Joe's new look, one fan commented, "So handsome." Acknowledging that he's taken a different approach to his social distancing grooming, another fan wrote, "Everyone's growing a corona beard and you shave yours."